English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: GNFC Futures | Markets with Santo & CJ
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Mallikarjun Kharge wishes Shashi Tharoor, says both contesting to strengthen Congress

    "My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations," Kharge tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor (left) and Mallikarjun Kharge are in the race for Congress presidency. (File photos)

    Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor (left) and Mallikarjun Kharge are in the race for Congress presidency. (File photos)

    Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a candidate for the Congress' Presidential polls, for which voting is underway on Monday, greeted his opponent Shashi Tharoor with "best wishes", and said both of them were contesting to strengthen the party and to build a better nation. He even spoke to the Thiruvananthapuram MP earlier in the day.

    "My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations," Kharge tweeted.

    A Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, the 80-year old cast his vote for the party's presidential post at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here, earlier today.

    Results of the election will be declared on October 19.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics #Shashi Tharoor
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.