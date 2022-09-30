English
    Mallikarjun Kharge to contest Congress president poll: Pramod Tiwari

    Pramod Tiwari said that he and P L Punia will be proposers for Kharge's candidature and Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers on Thursday, may not contest.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

    Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday said his colleague Mallikarjun Kharge will file nomination for the party president's election.

    He said that he and P L Punia will be proposers for Kharge's candidature and Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers on Thursday, may not contest.

    Tiwari indicated that a consensus could be reached on who will take over the top party post from Sonia Gandhi. Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon, he said.

    Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and he is a Dalit leader too, Tiwari said. Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics #Pramod Tiwari
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 11:07 am
