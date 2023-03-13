 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi govt, says those 'destroying' democracy are talking of saving it

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge took out a protest march from Parliament House complex to Vijay Chowk along with MPs of other opposition parties, including those of the BRS, Left parties and AAP, after the BJP launched an offensive against Gandhi for allegedly defaming India by his remarks on democracy and demanded an apology from him.

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit back at the government for raising Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in Parliament, saying those "crushing" democracy are talking of saving it.

He also dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "dictator".

Kharge took out a protest march from Parliament House complex to Vijay Chowk along with MPs of other opposition parties, including those of the BRS, Left parties and AAP, after the BJP launched an offensive against Gandhi for allegedly defaming India by his remarks on democracy and demanded an apology from him.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under 'brutal attack' and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.