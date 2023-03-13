Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi govt, says those 'destroying' democracy are talking of saving it

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit back at the government for raising Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in Parliament, saying those "crushing" democracy are talking of saving it.

He also dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "dictator".

Kharge took out a protest march from Parliament House complex to Vijay Chowk along with MPs of other opposition parties, including those of the BRS, Left parties and AAP, after the BJP launched an offensive against Gandhi for allegedly defaming India by his remarks on democracy and demanded an apology from him.

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under 'brutal attack' and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Talking to reporters at Vijay Chowk, Kharge said, "They (BJP) are crushing and destroying democracy and are talking of saving democracy and the country's pride." He charged that there was no rule of law and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running the country like a "dictator".

"They are 'suppressing' opposition parties through 'misuse' of agencies. This is like 'ulta chor kotwal ko daante' (pot calling the kettle black)," the Congress chief alleged.

Kharge alleged that PM Modi has "ridiculed" India abroad several times and cited examples of his speeches in China, South Korea, Canada, UAE.

If the prime minister can say all kinds of things against India, why is it a crime if Rahul Gandhi does so, he said.

Kharge alleged that all this is being done by the government to divert attention from the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

"We are demanding a JPC on the Adani issue. The government is trying to divert attention from this...We are together and will continue to demand JPC on the Adani issue," he said.

The Leader of Opposition also alleged that he was being discriminated against in the Rajya Sabha as the Leader of the House was allowed to speak for 10 minutes and when he rose the House was adjourned after two minutes.

Opposition parties earlier met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition to coordinate their strategy in Parliament.

This is the first day of the second part of the Budget session of Parliament.