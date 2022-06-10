English
    Mallikarjun Kharge meets Sharad Pawar as Sonia Gandhi calls for talks with like-minded parties on common candidate for Presidential poll

    Following her direction, Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar here to discuss the issue.

    PTI
    June 10, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image- PTI)

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said party president Sonia Gandhi has asked him to hold talks with all like-minded parties on the possibility of fielding a common candidate for the Presidential polls.

    Talking to reporters after the meeting, Kharge said, "I have been asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the possibility of all like-minded parties coming together to field a common candidate for the Presidential polls."

    He said Pawar also supported the idea.

    Pawar indicated that the Presidential poll issue may gain momentum after June 20, when polls to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held. "Our focus is presently is on the elections to Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council," Pawar told reporters.

    Kharge said he will also meet Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue. He said he will also approach the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party, among others.

    "We will fix a meeting to discuss the possibility of fielding a common candidate," he added. Election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. Kovind's term ends on July 24.

    Going by its strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, the BJP is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by it in the upcoming election. Maharashtra has 288 MLAs and 78 MLCs, who form the electoral college for the presidential election.
