Malegaon case: BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before special court in Mumbai

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday appeared before a special NIA court here in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which she is one of the prime accused.
Her appearance came a day after special court judge V S Padalkar asked all the accused in the case to take note of his order (passed in May last year) directing them to appear before the court at least once a week.
Thakur had last appeared before the court in June 2019.
Seven persons, including Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.
