you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Malegaon case: BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before special court in Mumbai

Her appearance came a day after special court judge V S Padalkar asked all the accused in the case to take note of his order (passed in May last year) directing them to appear before the court at least once a week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday appeared before a special NIA court here in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which she is one of the prime accused.

Her appearance came a day after special court judge V S Padalkar asked all the accused in the case to take note of his order (passed in May last year) directing them to appear before the court at least once a week.

Thakur had last appeared before the court in June 2019.

Seven persons, including Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Malegaon case #mumbai #Pragya Thakur

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.