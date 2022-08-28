English
    Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid arrives in India

    The Maldivian Foreign Minister's visit to India comes nearly a month after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's trip to New Delhi.

    PTI
    August 28, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Maldivian Foreign Minister and President of UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, arrived on Sunday on an official visit. "A warm welcome to @UN_PGA and Maldives Foreign Minister @abdulla_shahid on his arrival in New Delhi," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

    Shahid is set to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra among others. The Maldivian Foreign Minister's visit to India comes nearly a month after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's trip to New Delhi.

    During Solih's visit, the two sides inked six agreements to expand overall cooperation in a range of areas such as cyber security, housing and disaster management. Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

     
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 01:50 pm
