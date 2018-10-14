App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maldives, India need to rebuild mutual trust, says Ex-Maldivian FM

Her meeting with Swaraj comes as the Maldives is set to witness the formation of a new government under President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maldives and India need to regain mutual trust, former Maldivian foreign minister Dunya Maumoon said after meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here. Maumoon met Swaraj Saturday during an unofficial visit to India "on behalf of" former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

"It was such a pleasure to call on my friend Sushma Swaraj to pass on greetings from my father. Maumoon A Gayoom built a warm friendship between our countries while he was in office. We need to regain the trust between our countries," she said on Twitter after meeting Swaraj.

"Visiting Delhi, India for some unofficial meetings on behalf of my father Maumoon Abdul Gayoom," she said on Twitter earlier.

Her meeting with Swaraj comes as the Maldives is set to witness the formation of a new government under President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

related news

Solih recently won the Maldives' presidential election, defeating strongman Abdulla Yameen, who was known to be close to China.

India had congratulated Solih on his victory.

India's ties with the Maldives came under strain after Yameen declared Emergency in the country on February 5, following an order by the country's Supreme Court to release a group of opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely criticised trials.

India had criticised the Yameen government for the imposition of the Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral, and political process by releasing political prisoners.

The Emergency was lifted 45 days later.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 06:38 pm

tags #India #Politics #world

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.