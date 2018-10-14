Maldives, India need to rebuild mutual trust, says Ex-Maldivian FM

The Maldives and India need to regain mutual trust, former Maldivian foreign minister Dunya Maumoon said after meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here. Maumoon met Swaraj Saturday during an unofficial visit to India "on behalf of" former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

"It was such a pleasure to call on my friend Sushma Swaraj to pass on greetings from my father. Maumoon A Gayoom built a warm friendship between our countries while he was in office. We need to regain the trust between our countries," she said on Twitter after meeting Swaraj.

"Visiting Delhi, India for some unofficial meetings on behalf of my father Maumoon Abdul Gayoom," she said on Twitter earlier.

Her meeting with Swaraj comes as the Maldives is set to witness the formation of a new government under President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih recently won the Maldives' presidential election, defeating strongman Abdulla Yameen, who was known to be close to China.

India had congratulated Solih on his victory.

India's ties with the Maldives came under strain after Yameen declared Emergency in the country on February 5, following an order by the country's Supreme Court to release a group of opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely criticised trials.

India had criticised the Yameen government for the imposition of the Emergency and urged it to restore the credibility of the electoral, and political process by releasing political prisoners.

The Emergency was lifted 45 days later.