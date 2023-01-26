 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Make India a country of knowledgeable people: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Jan 26, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called upon Indians to make India a country of knowledgeable people.

Speaking at a Republic Day function at Keshav Vidhaypeeth in Jamdoli near Jaipur, Bhagwat described the significance of the three colours in the national flag and said people should take a resolution to move ahead and try to fulfil it.

"We unfurl the tricolour, the symbol of our sovereignty, with enthusiasm, joy and pride. Our destination lies in that flag only. We have to make India big in the world," he said.

Talking about the colours in the national flag, he said the top band of saffron colour represents the nature of India, which is the symbol of eternal life.