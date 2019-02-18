App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Make in India', other schemes of government mere rhetoric: Sitaram Yechury

The 'Make in India' programme was also criticised by political leaders after the Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi high-speed train, broke down on February 16 while returning to the capital from Varanasi, a day after it was launched.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on February 18 called the government's flagship 'Make in India' programme a "jumla" (rhetoric) as, he alleged, investments and exports in the manufacturing sector have dropped sharply in the past five years.

The locomotive-less train, previously known as Train 18, was manufactured under the ambitious scheme by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

The locomotive-less train, previously known as Train 18, was manufactured under the ambitious scheme by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

"Modi's 'Make in India', like all his other schemes, has turned out to be a jumla and PR. Investment, employment, and exports in India's manufacturing sector have all declined sharply in the past five years," Yechury said on Twitter.

He said agricultural, manufacturing, employment and income growth are at a low under this government.

"Agricultural growth low, manufacturing growth low, employment growth low, income growth low... all things that matter to Indians are going lower under Modi. The only thing going up is the PR budget of Modi and jumlas from his speeches, as his cronies loot the banks," he said.

He alleged that the top "12 crony businessmen friends of this govt owe public money which is TWICE the entire farm loan waiver!"

"Yet, Modi govt has been happy to waive off over 3 lakh crore of unpaid loans of friends and allowed looters to scoot. Nothing for farmers facing an unprecedented crisis," the CPI(M) general secretary further said.

"A political ideology which divides Indians and pitches one Indian against another is truly 'anti-national'. We all know who the proponents and leaders of that political ideology are, in our country," he alleged.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

