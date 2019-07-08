Majority reeling under 'roti-rozi' problem, PM Modi talking about cake: Mayawati

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "size of the cake matters" remark, BSP supremo Mayawati said the PM is talking about cake for people when a majority of them is reeling under the problem of "roti-rozi".

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "At a time, when a majority of population is reeling under basic problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment, illness, illiteracy and jobs and food (roti-rozi), the prime minister is talking about cake for them.

"This is the pride of power and despotism, by which the entire country is affected."

Her comments came a day after the prime minister dismissed as "professional pessimists" the critics of the Centre's target to achieve a USD 5-trillion economy within five years.

Addressing party workers in Varanasi, Modi said his government's Budget for 2019-20 lays down a roadmap for nearly doubling the size of the economy.

"Size of the cake matters. The larger the cake, larger pieces are what people will get. So we have set a target of making India a USD 5-trillion economy. Larger the size of the economy will be, the larger prosperity will it bring for the country," he said.