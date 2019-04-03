Majority job seekers interested in politics, allied fields: Survey

A whopping 80 percent of job seekers are keen on careers such as political analysts, social workers, welfare workers and political journalists. A survey by jobs site Indeed said that men (21 percent) are more inclined towards building a career in politics as compared to women (12 percent).

In an interesting observation, 24 percent of respondents find a mainstream political career interesting while 21 percent of them would like to pursue their interest in politics through a career in its allied fields.

Insights from the survey showed that 34 percent respondents would find a career as a political analyst interesting. Further, 33 percent would be interested in working in a government organisation for social service and 33 percent would find working for human rights and welfare organisations interesting. Another 27 percent respondents showed interest in a political journalism career.

The survey also revealed that 59 percent respondents believed that one needs public speaking and presentation skills for a career within the political spectrum, while 53 percent believe in the need for social and emotional intelligence.

Half of the respondents believed that one needs leadership and conflict management skills for the job, compared to just under half (49 percent) who believed that one must possess the skill of being able to understand the audience. The other skills essential according to the respondents are crisis management, problem-solving skills and analytical thinking skills.

While 43 percent respondents have acquired or are in the process of acquiring skills that they think are required for a job in the political spectrum, 35 percent are still planning on how to acquire these skills.

"While millennials have been branded a politically indifferent and disconnected generation, they have evolved a distinct identity of civic activism. Unlike former generations, millennials consider the government as an avenue to help society, along with activities such as volunteering, donating to charitable organisations, and supporting local businesses and community efforts. With the growing demand for transparency, millennials believe in creating a measurable impact, which they are increasingly exploring through careers in allied fields like social service and welfare, said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

The survey was commissioned by Indeed and conducted by Censuswide, on a random sample of 1201 millennials in India aged between 22 to 36 years of age, in the time period between February 22-25.