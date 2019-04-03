App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majority job seekers interested in politics, allied fields: Survey

Insights from the survey showed that 34 percent respondents would find a career as a political analyst interesting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A whopping 80 percent of job seekers are keen on careers such as political analysts, social workers, welfare workers and political journalists. A survey by jobs site Indeed said that men (21 percent) are more inclined towards building a career in politics as compared to women (12 percent).

In an interesting observation, 24 percent of respondents find a mainstream political career interesting while 21 percent of them would like to pursue their interest in politics through a career in its allied fields.

Insights from the survey showed that 34 percent respondents would find a career as a political analyst interesting. Further, 33 percent would be interested in working in a government organisation for social service and 33 percent would find working for human rights and welfare organisations interesting. Another 27 percent respondents showed interest in a political journalism career.

The survey also revealed that 59 percent respondents believed that one needs public speaking and presentation skills for a career within the political spectrum, while 53 percent believe in the need for social and emotional intelligence.

related news

Half of the respondents believed that one needs leadership and conflict management skills for the job, compared to just under half (49 percent) who believed that one must possess the skill of being able to understand the audience. The other skills essential according to the respondents are crisis management, problem-solving skills and analytical thinking skills.

While 43 percent respondents have acquired or are in the process of acquiring skills that they think are required for a job in the political spectrum, 35 percent are still planning on how to acquire these skills.

"While millennials have been branded a politically indifferent and disconnected generation, they have evolved a distinct identity of civic activism. Unlike former generations, millennials consider the government as an avenue to help society, along with activities such as volunteering, donating to charitable organisations, and supporting local businesses and community efforts. With the growing demand for transparency, millennials believe in creating a measurable impact, which they are increasingly exploring through careers in allied fields like social service and welfare, said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

The survey was commissioned by Indeed and conducted by Censuswide, on a random sample of 1201 millennials in India aged between 22 to 36 years of age, in the time period between February 22-25.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #Business #HR #jobs

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

SC Asks GJM Leaders to Approach Calcutta HC to Seek Protection for Cam ...

Congress Manifesto Reflects Shashi Tharoor's Foreign Service Overhaul ...

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Will Go On With A New Face for Dayab ...

Congress Fields Former Railway Minister Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh, ...

Retractable Roof and Pitch: Santiago Bernabeu Revamp to Begin After Cu ...

Ethiopian 737 Pilots Followed Boeing Guidelines Before Crash: Report

WhatsApp Now Lets You Control Who Can Add You to a Group: Everything Y ...

How a Waiter Helped Recover Israel's Classified Documents of Weapons D ...

Kangana Ranaut Quits Anurag Basu's Film 'Imali', Says Have to Focus on ...

PM Modi says Congress manifesto 'Will Deliver' is full of lies

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Triple talaq debate divides women and men in western Uttar Pradesh

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex slips below record high levels, Nifty ho ...

Top stocks that boosted Nifty's record run

Jet Airways shares slump 4% as it grounds more planes

Supreme Court decision against RBI’s February 12 circular a setback, ...

Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir all about Hindu versus Muslim ...

Brexit crisis: Theresa May seeks further delay to 12 April deadline to ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: Fulfilling promise on jobs will cost excheque ...

RAW is an objective edge-of-the-seat thriller, it is not jingoistic or ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms ...

“Boney Kapoor thinks that the Urvashi Rautela controversy is fabrica ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Alia Bhatt or Sonam Kapoor, who stole the thunder in the sexy metallic ...

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.