Major reshuffle in BSP: Here's why Mayawati changed party Lok Sabha leader, UP chief

Ahead of the bypolls for 12 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati has made a major organisation reshuffle in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In an apparent first, the party has appointed an MP from Other Backward Classes (OBC) as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha. Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav has been appointed in place of Amroha MP Danish Ali. It has been done, the party said, toeing its 'sarvajan hitaaye, sarvajan sukhaaye' policy and to give greater representation to OBCs.

It has also appointed Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey as its deputy leader in the house.

"Bahujan Samaj Party is a party that believes in sarvajan hitaaye, sarvajan sukhaaye. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country, and as a result, there is a need to make some state-level changes in the organisation," the party said in a statement.

The objective behind removing Ali in LS was his objections to the Triple Talaq Bill, or the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, and the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir, sources told The Hindu.

According to the publication, Ali had constantly “refused” to follow “a pro-government line that Mayawati wished to follow”. He had also refused to speak explicitly on the debate on Article 370, if it meant supporting the Centre over the issue, sources added.

Also read | BSP expects people of J&K to benefit from Centre's decision to revoke Article 370: Mayawati

Danish Ali had dumped the Janata Dal (Secular) and switched over to the BSP ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Besides, the party has also changed leadership at the state level, appointing former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali as its Uttar Pradesh unit president.

"Munquad Ali had started his politics with the BSP, and has stood by the party during happiness and sorrow. He has discharged his responsibility with full dedication and is still doing it," the statement read.

Ali has replaced RS Kushwaha, who has been made general secretary of the party's central unit. The party termed Kushwaha a "disciplined" worker who had been implementing its every instruction with "full honesty".

The appointment of a Muslim leader as the UP unit president assumes significance in view of BSP's decision to support the Centre's move to scrap provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

It could also have been done to balance the caste-community calculus, given the fact that the party replaced its Muslim leader in Lok Sabha with an OBC and it did the reverse in UP leadership.

Girishchandra Jatav will continue to be the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, the statement added.