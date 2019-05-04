App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Main UK parties suffer Brexit battering in local elections

Theresa May's Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and well over a thousand seats, performing far worse than even the gloomiest predictions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Britain's two main parties suffered a drubbing on May 3 in English local elections, with Prime Minister Theresa May's governing Conservatives bearing the brunt of voter frustration over the prolonged Brexit deadlock. May's Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and well over a thousand seats, performing far worse than even the gloomiest predictions.

But the main opposition Labour Party also lost ground, with voters instead turning to smaller parties and independents in Thursday's polls.

"There was a simple message from yesterday's elections to both us and the Labour Party: just get on and deliver Brexit," May said.

Britain's bitterly-divided MPs have been unable to agree on a divorce deal with the EU, with the two main parties in talks on breaking the impasse that have produced little fruit so far.

related news

"This is a difficult time for our party and these election results are a symptom of that," May told the Welsh Conservative Conference, having faced down a heckler calling for her to quit.

The results raise the pressure on May and Labour counterpart Jeremy Corbyn to strike a deal and avoid having to hold European Parliament elections on May 23, where they face being wiped out by Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, which did not compete in Thursday's vote.

Corbyn said that he was "very sorry" for the party's losses, adding there was now "a huge impetus" for the talks to succeed.

May later said that her government and Labour were locked in "constructive talks".

After voting in June 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain was meant to depart on March 29 this year. However, its exit date has been postponed until October 31 due to the wrangling.

According to figures reported by the Press Association, the Tories lost over 1,269 seats, while Labour had lost 63.

Labour was expected to pick up seats as voters typically give the sitting government a kicking in such elections.

It will also be concerned about losing seats in its traditional heartlands, which voted heavily to leave the EU and which it would need to win in order to beat the Tories in a general election.

The party's Brexit position is described by some commentators as constructive ambiguity.

It is also losing support over the issue of anti-Semitism, which flared again this week when it emerged leader Corbyn had written the foreword to a book containing what the party called "offensive references".

If results were replicated nationwide, pollster John Curtice calculated that both the Conservatives and Labour would each get only 28 percent of the total vote, saying the days of two-party domination "may be over".

The centrist Liberal Democrats and left-wing Greens -- both anti-Brexit -- were the big winners, along with independent candidates.

Voters went to the polls in mainly rural and suburban areas of England, with more than 8,000 seats up for grabs.

All 11 local authorities in Northern Ireland were also contested among the province's own parties.

"The key message from the voters to the Conservatives and Labour is 'a plague on both of your houses'," Curtice told the BBC.

They lost votes most heavily in the wards where they were strongest, he noted.

The council elections decide who sets local tax rates and runs community services but are often swayed by the national picture.

The Greens appear to have been boosted by the recent climate protests in London, which brought environmental issues to the front-pages.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said voters "no longer have confidence in the Conservatives, but they are also refusing to reward Labour while the party prevaricates on the big issue of the day." The problems for the two main parties could worsen at the European elections when they will also face two newly-formed forces: the Brexit Party -- which leads in the opinion polls -- and pro-EU centrists Change UK.

Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin told BBC radio that if the centre-right party "doesn't mend its ways pretty quickly, the Conservative Party is going to be toast".
First Published on May 4, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Director Milap Zaveri shuts down rumours of legendary actress Mumtaz' ...

Henry Cavill will have a professionally balanced year ahead, predict t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat KXIP by 7 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother Poonam S ...

Akshay Kumar issues a clarification on all the questioning over his ...

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tahira Kashyap’s cancer diagnosis: We got to k ...

Exclusive: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra’s family has to say about S ...

Rishi Kapoor shies away from talking about the RK Studios-Godrej Prope ...

Akshay Kumar’s citizenship: Undated video of actor calling Canada hi ...

PM Modi Speaks to Guv as Cyclone Fani Hits West Bengal, He Will Also V ...

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Date: Kerala Board 10th Results Likely to be D ...

PHOTOS: Boeing 737 Flight Crashes into Florida River

Neeraj Chopra in Race Against Time to be Fit for World Championships a ...

CBSE 10th Result 2019 Likely to be Out Tomorrow at cbse.nic.in; 6 Impo ...

3 Theatres Seized in Andhra Pradesh for Screening Ram Gopal Varma's 'L ...

Fear of Nocturnal Arrests, Hizbul Warnings Grips Locals Ahead of Polls ...

World Medical Association Calls on Members to Reject New IAAF Regulati ...

IPL 2019 | DK Was Telling Players To Be On Their Toes: Warrier

Why Congress’ disorganised state — as Rahul Gandhi admitted — ma ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Market this week: Midcaps underperforms benchmark indices, Yes Bank pl ...

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough ch ...

From UP to Assam, disgruntled villagers choose poll boycott to protest ...

Low turnout marks four phases of LS polls in Kashmir: 172 booths recor ...

South Korea amps up surveillance after North Korea fires several short ...

Jet Airways employees’ bailout offer: No harm in trying because buye ...

Caster Semenya wins 800m gold in Doha, says she will not take medicati ...

Kutch's coastal ecology steadily trampled, locals' livelihoods threate ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In Coorg, unwanted 'development' comes ...

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders now open for all on Amazon India: All you nee ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.