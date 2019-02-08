App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sri Lanka's Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa set to visit India

This will be Rajapaksa's first overseas tour since being appointed as the Leader of the Opposition last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sri Lanka's Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa is set to visit India, his office has said. This will be Rajapaksa's first overseas tour since being appointed as the Leader of the Opposition last month.

He will leave on February 8 on an official tour to India, his office said.

Rajapaksa is to deliver a lecture on Sri Lanka-India relations in Bangalore, it said.

His will be his second visit to India within 6 months. In September, he visited New Delhi and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajapaksa was controversially appointed the prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena late October, triggering an unprecedented constitutional crisis which lasted for over 50 days. The Supreme Court later restored of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sri Lanka #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.