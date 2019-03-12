'Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress disbanded after 1947': PM Modi writes in blog

In a blog written to commemorate the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s 1930 Dandi March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Congress culture is the anti-thesis of Gandhian thought.

The fresh jibes at the Opposition come on a day when scions of the Gandhi family and members of the Congress Working Committee meet for a strategy session in Gujarat.

The PM began with an ode to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, stating he played a key role in planning "every minute aspect of the Dandi March".

Notably, for long, the Gandhi family has been accusing the saffron party of trying to appropriate Sardar Patel, a Congress stalwart and India's first home minister.

Listing put the differences between Congress culture and Gandhian thought, Modi wrote: “In many of his works, Gandhi Ji said he does not believe in inequality and caste divisions. Sadly, the Congress has never hesitated from dividing society. The worst caste riots and anti-Dalit massacres happened under Congress rule."

He added: “Gandhi understood the Congress culture very well, which is why he wanted it disbanded, especially after 1947."

Quoted Gandhi he wrote: "I am sorry to have to say that many Congressmen have looked upon this item (Swaraj) as a mere political necessity and not as something indispensable.... I would go to the length of giving the whole Congress a decent burial, rather than put up with the corruption that is rampant."

Borrowing Gandhi’s thoughts on corruption, the PM said his government has "done everything" to punish the corrupt, " but the Congress hasn’t. He added. There’s a Congress scam in every sector, ranging from defence and irrigation to sporting events and rural development.

He also accused Congress bigwigs of filling their own coffers to lead a luxurious lifestyle while denying basic necessities to the poor.

Quoting Gandhi again, the PM blamed the Congress of practicing dynasty politics although Mahatma Gandhi "despised" it.

Talking about stifling democracy and democratic processes, Modi referred to the 1975 Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi. "A firm believer in democracy, Bapu said, 'I understand democracy as something that gives the weak the same chance as the strong.' Ironically, Congress gave the nation the Emergency, when our democratic spirit was trampled over. The Congress misused Article 356 several times. If they did not like a leader, that Government was dismissed. Always eager to promote dynastic culture, Congress has no regard for democratic values,” Modi wrote.

While concluding his blog post, PM Modi said the incumbent government is "working on Bapu's path and a Jan Shakti that is fulfilling his dream of freeing India from the Congress Culture!"