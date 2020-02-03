App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahatma Gandhi doesn't need certificate from cadre of Britishers 'chamchas': Congress slams Hegde

It is high time the BJP is renamed 'Nathuram Godse Party', he added.

Representative image
Representative image

The Congress on February 3 slammed BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde for reportedly calling the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a "drama", saying the Father of the Nation does not need a certificate from the "cadre of Britishers chamchas and spies”.

Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangalore that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

"Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers 'chamchas and spies'," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "Awaiting Narendra Modi who invokes Mahatma Gandhi at the drop of a hat especially when repackaging his ideas and to gain international credibility to comment on Mr Hegde who is a senior BJP Leader."

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.