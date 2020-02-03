Mahatma Gandhi doesn't need certificate from cadre of Britishers 'chamchas': Congress slams Hegde

The Congress on February 3 slammed BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde for reportedly calling the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a "drama", saying the Father of the Nation does not need a certificate from the "cadre of Britishers chamchas and spies”.

Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangalore that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

"Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers 'chamchas and spies'," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet.

It is high time the BJP is renamed 'Nathuram Godse Party', he added.