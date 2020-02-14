Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi govt not repressive: Supriya Sule

In the midst of the Maharashtra twist-and-turns, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress began to take shape, rumour began floating around that later Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's sister is the mother-in-law of Lok Sabha MP and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule. In the maze of families that Maharashtra's politics is, it was natural for one to get confused in all the relationships and be convinced of this particular news. It was, however, proved to be untrue.

Criticising the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, NCP leader Supriya Sule has said that the present Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi dispensation of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is not repressive.

She was talking to reporters here on Thursday night.

"The MVA government is not repressive. Unlike the Fadnavis government, it does not suppress people's voice," Sule said.

When asked about Fadnavis' demand for a ban on Congress' magazine 'Shidori' for publishing critical articles on Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, she said the former chief minister has all the right to express his views.

"This only shows that under the present government people can express themselves freely and their views are not repressed," the NCP MP said.

The BJP has demanded a ban on the magazine for publishing "malicious" content and also sought an apology from the party.

Fadnavis had on Thursday come down heavily on the Shiv Sena for ignoring Congress' attacks on Savarkar.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a former ally of the BJP, should answer how much insult it can tolerate by its ruling alliance partner, Fadnavis had said.