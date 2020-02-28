App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra to provide 5% quota to Muslims in education: Nawab Malik

The state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to extend five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said here on Friday.

The state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon, the minister informed the State Legislative Council.

He also assured the House of taking "appropriate action" in this regard before beginning of admissions in schools.

Malik was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #Nawab Malik #Politics

