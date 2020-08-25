Maharashtra: Shiv Sena slams Congress MLAs threatening hunger strike, says akin to questioning Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The Shiv Sena on August 25 slammed 11 Congress legislators in Maharashtra who threatened to protest against the state government over the issue of the constituency development fund.

The Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that the protest is similar to raising questions against Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and its former party president Rahul Gandhi. Congress had extended support to the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Referring to the letter sent by over 20 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi demanding an overhaul of the organisational structure, Sena, in the editorial, said there is "instability and unease" within the grand old party and that it needs to play the role of an active opposition, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Kailash Gorantyal, a Congress legislator from Jalna, has threatened to go on a hunger strike along with 10 other Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs)over what he claims is step-motherly treatment being meted out to Congress constituencies in distribution of funds. Gorantyal had in January also threatened to resign if he was denied a spot in the state cabinet.

"The situation in the country isn’t all well. There is instability and unease in the Congress party itself. There’s the Modi government in power but there’s a need for an active opposition party in a parliamentary democracy. The Congress should play the role of an active opposition party," the Saamana editorial said.

"But instead of questioning the ruling party [at the Centre], the Congress legislators are going on a protest against the government where they are partners. It is their right in a democracy but this is akin to questioning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who had given their go-ahead to form the government," the editorial added, according to the newspaper.

The editorial, which is in Marathi, also stated that the MVA government will complete its five-year term and opposition parties in Maharashtra should not get excited over this display of resentment.