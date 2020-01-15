App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra sacks technical experts on APMCs appointed by previous govt: Report

An amendment to the APMC Act was introduced by the former government in 2015, whereby it accorded the state the right to appoint such technical experts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government of Maharashtra has taken a decision to dismiss technical experts on Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) that were appointed by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, as per report by Financial Express.

An amendment to the APMC Act was introduced by the former government in 2015, whereby it accorded the state the right to appoint such technical experts. However, the Thackeray government has now decided to exclude the 2015 provision. This move comes as a result of concerns about the proximity of the appointed experts to the BJP, a step which is being seen as a way to have exercise control over the bodies.

that the jobs of nearly 376 technical experts and directors across around 182 market committees in the state are likely to be affected.

Close
Bodies like the APMCs are considered institutions of socio-economic power in rural areas. It quoted government sources  that said close to 300 APMCs are affiliated to the NCP and Congress. However, through this provision in the Act, the The report noted that the BJP was able to ensure its presence in the state's rural markets.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #Business #India #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.