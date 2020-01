Maharashtra sacks technical experts on APMCs appointed by previous govt: Report

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government of Maharashtra has taken a decision to dismiss technical experts on Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) that were appointed by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, as per report by Financial Express.

An amendment to the APMC Act was introduced by the former government in 2015, whereby it accorded the state the right to appoint such technical experts. However, the Thackeray government has now decided to exclude the 2015 provision. This move comes as a result of concerns about the proximity of the appointed experts to the BJP, a step which is being seen as a way to have exercise control over the bodies.

that the jobs of nearly 376 technical experts and directors across around 182 market committees in the state are likely to be affected.

Bodies like the APMCs are considered institutions of socio-economic power in rural areas. It quoted government sources that said close to 300 APMCs are affiliated to the NCP and Congress. However, through this provision in the Act, the The report noted that the BJP was able to ensure its presence in the state's rural markets.