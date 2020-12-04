Maharashtra: Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi wins big in MLC elections

Senior leaders of the MVA hailed the results as a stamp of approval for the one-year coalition government in Maharashtra.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, on December 4, bagged four out of six Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

The MVA consists of Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). While NCP's Arun Lad and Satish Chavan registered victories in Pune Division Graduates' constituency and Aurangabad Division Graduates' constituency respectively, Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari won the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency.

Senior leaders of the MVA hailed the results as a stamp of approval for the one-year coalition government in Maharashtra. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the result shows "people have believed in the work done by the MVA in the last one year".

"The result is a big win for MVA. We have won the seat of Nagpur that was never with us. This result shows that people have believed in the work done by the MVA in the last one year. A common man has accepted the new alliance," Pawar said.

PWD minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan also hailed the MVA's performance in five of the six constituencies which went to polls.

Analysts have said that the MVA win in Nagpur is particularly a setback for the BJP, since Nagpur has been a stronghold of the saffron party for at least the past five decades.

Reacting to the results, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, said that they are against the party's expectations.

"These results are against our expectations. We worked hard. We fought against three parties together. Next time, we will work on where we tell short. We lacked the registration of Voters. But one thing which must be noted is that the party that has CMs post hasn't even got one seat," Fadnavis, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said.

The BJP has won only the Dhule-Nandurbar local bodies seat.

Biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates' and two teachers', as well as one local body's seat, were held on December 1.