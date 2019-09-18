Maharashtra polls: Congress likely to release first list in 2 days

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has said the party may announce its first list of 50 candidates for the Assembly polls by September 20.

The party's screening committee met in Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the list.

"We are well prepared to face the polls as good and meritorious candidates have been chosen. We are confident that we will do well. The first list of 50 candidates is expected to be announced in two days," Thorat told reporters in the national capital.

Of the 288 Assembly seats, the Congress and NCP have decided to contest 125 each, leaving the rest for smaller allies.