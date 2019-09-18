App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra polls: Congress likely to release first list in 2 days

The party's screening committee met in Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has said the party may announce its first list of 50 candidates for the Assembly polls by September 20.

The party's screening committee met in Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the list.

"We are well prepared to face the polls as good and meritorious candidates have been chosen. We are confident that we will do well. The first list of 50 candidates is expected to be announced in two days," Thorat told reporters in the national capital.

Close

Of the 288 Assembly seats, the Congress and NCP have decided to contest 125 each, leaving the rest for smaller allies.

The Election Commission of India is in Mumbai to take stock of poll preparations.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 07:04 pm

