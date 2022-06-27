English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Maharashtra Political Crisis | Supreme Court to hear Eknath Shinde camp's petitions against Dy Speaker's decisions today

    Shinde's petition has also challenged appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and the rejection of no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal in the petition. Senior advocate Harish Salve is expected to represent Shinde and his group of rebel MLAs in the court, according to the sources.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST
    Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena rebel

    Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena rebel

    The Maharashtra political crisis has reached the courts with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his camp challenging the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs with two petitions in the Supreme Court.

    The petitions also challenge the decision by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Shinde.

    The first petition by Shinde, filed through Advocate on Record Abhinav Sharma, challenges the rejection of no confidence motion moved against deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party. The deputy speaker issued the disqualification notices as the post of Speaker in the Maharashtra legislative assembly is vacant. The matter will be heard by a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala today.

    READ| Maharashtra minister Uday Samant joins rebel leader Eknath Shinde's camp

    The petition has also challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Thackeray camp calling the move illegal.

    Close

    Related stories

    Shinde, who claims to have the support of over two-third MLAs of Shiv Sena, has prayed that the proceedings on the disqualification notices should be stopped until the issue relating to the removal of deputy speaker is decided. The Shiv Sena has filed appeals for disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs earlier this week with the deputy speaker.

    Senior advocate Harish Salve is expected to represent Shinde and his group of rebel MLAs in the court, according to the sources. Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal will appear for the Deputy Speaker, and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Shiv Sena, they said.

    Here is what Shinde has requested in the petition :

    Deputy speaker cannot disqualify any member under Schedule X of the Constitution during the pendency of a resolution seeking his removal.

    Also read | Uddhav Thackeray govt in trouble? Here’s how the numbers stack up in Maharashtra Assembly

    Narhari Zirwal is officiating as the deputy speaker without resigning from the NCP and is actively participating in the activities of NCP. The ideology of Shiv Sena is opposed to NCP. Hence Zirwal is politically biased and cannot be expected to take an impartial and fair decision.

    The disqualification notices are not maintainable as mere absence from party meetings cannot be a ground for disqualification. The whip issued by the party is applicable only to proceedings within the House.

    The second petition is filed by Bharat Gogavale, whom the rebels have chosen Chief Whip of the Sena legislature party replacing Sunil Prabhu, and 14 other MLAs. The petition says that the SC had in a 2016 decision “clearly held” that speaker or deputy speaker cannot disqualify a member while a resolution for their own removal is pending, according to a report in the Indian Express.

    (with inputs from LiveLaw.in)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Eknath Shinde #Harish Salve #India #Maharashtra Crisis #MVA government #Politics #Supreme Court of India #Uddhav Thackeray
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 07:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.