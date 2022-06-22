 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra political crisis: Sanjay Rauts hints at dissolution of Assembly

Moneycontrol News
Jun 22, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

"The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly," Sanjay Raut said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday indicated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could recommend to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to dissolve the state Assembly, as the crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government deepened. "The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly," Raut said.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam. The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, plunging the tripartite MVA government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress, into a crisis.

Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday, and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, according to another BJP source.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: Jun 22, 2022 01:22 pm
