Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Eknath Shinde camp expected to cross 50 MLAs

Indicating a shift in stand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said his party is open to consider quitting Maharashtra's ruling alliance MVA if the rebel MLAs camping in Assam return and discuss their grievances with CM Uddhav Thackeray, while coalition allies NCP and the Congress vowed support to the beleaguered governing bloc and asserted its majority can only be determined in the Assembly and not outside.

As the Maharashtra political crisis continues to play out, with the Shiv Sena headed for a split and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray possibly losing majority, the Governor’s powers under the Constitution to call for a floor test takes centrestage.