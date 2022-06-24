 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Eknath Shinde camp expected to cross 50 MLAs

Moneycontrol News
Jun 24, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Indicating a shift in stand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said his party is open to consider quitting Maharashtra's ruling alliance MVA if the rebel MLAs camping in Assam return and discuss their grievances with CM Uddhav Thackeray, while coalition allies NCP and the Congress vowed support to the beleaguered governing bloc and asserted its majority can only be determined in the Assembly and not outside.

As the Maharashtra political crisis continues to play out, with the Shiv Sena headed for a split and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray possibly losing majority, the Governor’s powers under the Constitution to call for a floor test takes centrestage.

 

June 24, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at YB Chavan Centre, Mumbai to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar

June 24, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse who joined the Eknath Shinde camp


"During the kharif season, the Agriculture Minister reviews the sowing in the state every week. Currently there is less rain in the state, sowing is delayed. Bhuse, the state's agriculture minister, has been sitting in a meditation camp in Assam, leaving farmers in the lurch. CM please pay attention to this," tweeted Raut.

June 24, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | BJP is only in wait & watch position: MoS Railways and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve

No Central minister is giving threats. BJP is not trying to destabilise the government. This is an internal matter of the Shiv Sena. BJP is only in wait & watch position: MoS Railways and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve on Maharashtra political crisis (ANI)

June 24, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

June 24, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Posters in support of Eknath Shinde put up in Mahabaleshwar (News18)

June 24, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Sena's Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad Units Pledge Loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray amid MLAs' Revolt

"There is no confusion in the Pune unit (about whom to support). We are Shiv Sainiks and all of us are standing strongly behind Shiv Sena supremo Uddhavji Thackeray," said Gajanan Tharkude, Shiv Sena's city unit president. (PTI)

June 24, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Eknath Shinde Exudes Confidence in Victory of MLAs Present at Guwahati Hotel

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, who was elected leader by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, on Wednesday, exuded confidence in the victory of the Shinde camp saying that they will face everything with full unity.
He also said the MLAs who are in a Guwahati hotel will be victorious in the end.

June 24, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | We Are Real Shiv Sena, Who Are You trying to scare: Eknath Shinde on Disqualification Demand


With the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking cancellation of membership of several rebel MLAs, minister Eknath Shinde, who has spearheaded the revolt against the party, has claimed that the group led by him is the "real Shiv Sena", and also hit back saying he and his supporters will not be intimidated by the disqualification threats.
"There are several Supreme Court decisions in this regard. Who are you trying to frighten? We understand your games and law as well. You can't ask for action against 12 of our MLAs because we are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray and are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks. In fact, we demand action against you for forming a group despite having no numbers," tweeted Shinde.

June 24, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Shiv Sena Workers are Yet to Come on the Roads: Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde faction that's challenging us must realise that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the roads. Such battles are fought either through law or on the roads. If need be then our workers would come on the roads: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

June 24, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Guwahati Police detains Sanjay Bhosale 

Police detain Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara, who was present near Radisson Blu hotel to urge party MLAs lodged at the hotel to return to Maharashtra

This is a sensitive area. Action will be taken as per law, say police. (ANI)