Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | 'Their souls are dead': Sanjay Raut on rebel Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: The Maharashtra political crisis has reached the courts with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his camp challenging the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs with two petitions in the Supreme Court.

The petitions also challenge the decision by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Shinde.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.

According to ANI sources, Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification.

Notably, Zirwal has earlier approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, replacing Shinde, the state cabinet minister who rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.