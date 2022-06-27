Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | 'Their souls are dead': Sanjay Raut on rebel Sena MLAs

June 27, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: The Maharashtra political crisis has reached the courts with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his camp challenging the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs with two petitions in the Supreme Court.

The petitions also challenge the decision by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Shinde.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was