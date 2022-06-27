Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | 'Their souls are dead': Sanjay Raut on rebel Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy: Sources told ANI
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: The Maharashtra political crisis has reached the courts with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his camp challenging the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs with two petitions in the Supreme Court.
The petitions also challenge the decision by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Shinde.
The political turbulence in Maharashtra was
It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.
According to ANI sources, Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification.Notably, Zirwal has earlier approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, replacing Shinde, the state cabinet minister who rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.
Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2 pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss startegy: ANI
Rebelled against Sena support to those having links with Dawood: Eknath Shinde
Some powerful force backing rebel Eknath Shinde: NCP's new MLC Khadse
Eknath Shinde spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray on the political situation: ANI
SC to hear Eknath Shinde camp's petitions against Dy Speaker's decisions
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at 2pm in Guwahati hotel to discuss further strategy: Sources told ANI
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Rebelled against Shiv Sena's support to those having links with Dawood; not afraid of death: Eknath Shinde
-Launching a fresh attack on Shiv Sena leadership, dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday wondered how could Bal Thackeray's party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts.
-He said the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn't care for his life in the bid to save Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena.
-Shinde's tweets on Sunday night are an apparent reference to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving relatives of Dawood Ibrahim.
Maharashtra Political Crisis | Some powerful force backing rebel Eknath Shinde: NCP's new MLC Khadse
-Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse on Sunday said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents.
-Addressing a press conference here, Khadse, a former BJP leader, said the identity of this "powerful force" would be out in the open in the coming days, adding that he had never seen the state go through such a volatile situation in his 40-year political career.
-"It (rebellion) is an internal issue of the Sena. However, there is surely some powerful force supporting Shinde. He will not take such a bold step without powerful backing. I have not seen such instability in the state in my 40-year career," Khadse said.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health, an MNS leader confirmed: ANI
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | SC to hear Eknath Shinde camp's petitions against Dy Speaker's decisions
-The Maharashtra political crisis has reached the courts with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his camp challenging the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs with two petitions in the Supreme Court.
-The petitions also challenge the decision by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Shinde.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra Political Crisis today on June 27, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!