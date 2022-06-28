Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Around 15 MLAs kidnapped, want to come back: Aditya Thackeray

June 28, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting, Decides to Follow 'wait and watch' Approach

- A core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation amid the crisis faced by the MVA government due to the revolt in Shiv Sena.

- The BJP has decided that the party will follow the "wait and watch" approach.

- The meeting was held at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and other BJP leaders, as per ANI.