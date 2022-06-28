Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Around 15 MLAs kidnapped, want to come back: Aditya Thackeray

The political turmoil in Maharashtra intensifies, with the Supreme Court hearing a petition.
The political turmoil in Maharashtra intensifies, with the Supreme Court hearing a petition, by rebel Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Eknath Shinde, against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker to him and 15 other legislators.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Safeguarding Hindutva: Not a rebellion, But a fight for Shiv Sena’s self-respect: MLA Deepak Kesarkar
MVA's MLA Deepak Kesarkar pens down a letter saying they are rebellion but fighting for the self-respect of Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | There's a Group of 15-16 People in Guwahati Who are in Touch With Us: Aaditya Thackeray
There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage & morality*: Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Whoever wants to come back, our doors are open: Aaditya Thackeray
A core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit was held on Monday to discuss the state's political They conceived entire conspiracy when CM (Uddhav Thackeray) was incapacitated as a CM to work 24x7; even then he was working. Whoever wants to come back, our doors are open...if those in revolt are truly courageous, resign & have courage to stand in front of us: Aaditya Thackeray (ANI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting, Decides to Follow 'wait and watch' Approach
- A core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit was held on Monday to discuss the state's political situation amid the crisis faced by the MVA government due to the revolt in Shiv Sena.
- The BJP has decided that the party will follow the "wait and watch" approach.
- The meeting was held at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and other BJP leaders, as per ANI.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Shinde Camp Likely to Extend Stay in Guwahati
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, sources have now learned that they are likely to stay for more days at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati and are unlikely to return before July 5.
"Rebel Maharashtra MLAs likely to stay for more days at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The hotel was booked till July 5 and the booking can now be extended as per requirement," sources told ANI on June 28.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Around 15 MLAs kidnapped, want to come back: Aditya Thackeray
In a sharp attack on rebel MLAs amid the Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed that 15 to 20 MLAs, who are with Eknath Shinde's rebel camp are in touch with Shiv Sena and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati.
He said that the rebel MLAs have sold themselves for lakhs and crores.
"These MLAs have sold themselves for Lakhs and Crores or after their files were opened. MVA government will further continue. The power which has brought us here...we will come to power in Delhi too," said Thackeray while addressing Shivsainiks in Byculla, Mumbai. (ANI)
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | The Fight is for Party's Self-Respect: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar
Amid the political crisis in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, a rebel Shiv Sena MLA has written an open letter saying that their action "is not a rebellion but a fight for Shiv Sena's self-respect" and urged party chief Uddhav Thackeray to make a new alliance with BJP.
The open letter by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance is in line with the verdict given by the people of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Aaditya Thackeray says rebel MLAs have soldthemselves
- Attacking rebel MLAs of the party who are staying at a hotel in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray accused them of "betraying" the party and said, "dirt has gone out of Shiv Sena".
- Thackeray, who was addressing Shivsainiks in Mumbai amid the political crisis faced by the MVA government in Maharashtra, said the party rebels were "enjoying" in Guwahati when Assam was dealing with floods in parts of the state.
- He said the leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde was offered the post of Chief Minister in May but "he did drama".
- "Many people told us that Congress & NCP will betray us but our people betrayed us. Many MLAs who were watchmen, rickshaw drivers, and paan shopkeepers - we made them Ministers. On 20th May, Uddhav Thackeray offered him (Eknath Shinde) the CM post and he did drama," Aaditya Thackeray said.
