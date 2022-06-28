Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Around 15 MLAs kidnapped, want to come back: Aditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Maha Governor seeks details of govt orders issued from June 22-24
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the state chief secretary to provide complete information of all Government Resolutions (GRs) and circulars issued by the state government from June 22-24, according to a letter by his Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar, a directive coming in the middle of political crisis triggered by a revolt in the Shiv Sena.
The direction to provide information comes after the departments --- mostly controlled by ruling allies NCP and the Congress ---- issued government orders for the release of funds worth hundreds of crores from June 22-24 for various development-related works. (PTI)