Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Around 15 MLAs kidnapped, want to come back: Aditya Thackeray

June 28, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Aaditya Thackeray says rebel MLAs have sold themselves

- Attacking rebel MLAs of the party who are staying at a hotel in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray accused them of "betraying" the party and said, "dirt has gone out of Shiv Sena".

- Thackeray, who was addressing Shivsainiks in Mumbai amid the political crisis faced by the MVA government in Maharashtra, said the party rebels were "enjoying" in Guwahati when Assam was dealing with floods in parts of the state.

- He said the leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde was offered the post of Chief Minister in May but "he did drama".

- "Many people told us that Congress & NCP will betray us but our people betrayed us. Many MLAs who were watchmen, rickshaw drivers, and paan shopkeepers - we made them Ministers. On 20th May, Uddhav Thackeray offered him (Eknath Shinde) the CM post and he did drama," Aaditya Thackeray said.

(ANI)