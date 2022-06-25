English
    Maharashtra Political Crisis | Eknath Shinde calls meeting to discuss future strategy: Report

    Shinde, who spearheaded the rebellion last week after the legislative council polls, said he has support of 50 MLAs, of which 40 are from the Shiv Sena.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting in the afternoon to discuss further strategy that may decide the fate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, according to sources, news agency ANI reported on June 25.

    The rebels, led by Shinde, are camping at Radisson Blu Hotel on the outskirts of Assam's capital, Guwahati.

    The meeting comes on a day when Thackeray has also called a national executive meeting of Shiv Sena, a party reduced to minority after the rebellion by Shinde and the group of lawmakers accompanying him.

    Also, as many as sixteen MLAs who have joined rebel leader Eknath Shinde are likely to be served notices by the Deputy Speaker today. The names of these rebel MLAs have already been sent to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them.

    The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress currently has 152 legislators. Of these, the Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, the NCP 53 and the Congress 44, as part of MVA. Two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are currently in jail in connection with money laundering cases.

    As possible scenarios, the group led by Shinde would go for a split or resign and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government.
