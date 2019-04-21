App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Police case against Congress' Milind Deora for poll code violation

Deora, while campaigning in Zaveri Bazar area on April 4, had made an appeal to the Jain community to not vote for the Shiv Sena as it had hurt their religious sentiments earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @milinddeora
Whatsapp

A case was filed against the Congress' Mumbai South Lok Sabha candidate Milind Deora at Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station here on the direction of the Election Commission for violation of the model code of conduct, an official said on April 21.

Following the remarks, Sena supporters had filed a complaint with the Election Commission on April 8.

Deora is pitted against Sena's sitting MP Arvind Sawant for the seat.

"We registered an offence on Saturday against Deora under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act and section 171 of the Indian Penal Code," Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police said on April 21.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

