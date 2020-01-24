App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra phone tapping: Fadnavis denies allegations, says govt free to probe via any agency

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut “a BJP leader” had informed him that his “phone was being tapped” by the Fadnavis government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On allegations by current Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that the previous BJP government misused machinery to tap the phones of Opposition leaders, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the current administration was free to probe the charges.

Denying the allegations levelled against him by the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Fadnavis told news agency ANI, “Phone tapping of Opposition leaders is not a tradition of Maharashtra. Our government never gave such an order.”

“The present state government is free to do any probe by any agency. Even Shiv Sena leaders were a part of state home ministry then,” he retorted.

Close

On January 23, Deshmukh had directed the cyber cell of the state police department to look into the complaints of phone-tapping and snooping of leaders who were then in the opposition.

related news

"The cyber cell of Maharashtra police has been asked to look into the various complaints of snooping/phone tapping that came in during the previous government. The inquiry is being done following complaints of snooping on opposition leaders, especially during the formation of (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government," Deshmukh told PTI.

He also told reporters that the state government is looking to identify officers, who had allegedly been sent to Israel to study the snooping software during the previous dispensation. "There were reports that some officers were sent to Israel to study the snooping software. We are finding out who had gone to Israel and whether there was any official engagement," Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that “a BJP leader” had informed him that his “phone was being tapped” by the Fadnavis government. I said if anybody wants to listen to what I am saying I welcome it. I am Balasaheb's chela (disciple), whatever I do, I do it openly," Raut said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #BJP-Shiv Sena Tussle #Devendra Fadnavis #Maha Vikas Aghadi #Maharashtra

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.