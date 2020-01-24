Maharashtra phone tapping: Fadnavis denies allegations, says govt free to probe via any agency

On allegations by current Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that the previous BJP government misused machinery to tap the phones of Opposition leaders, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the current administration was free to probe the charges.

Denying the allegations levelled against him by the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Fadnavis told news agency ANI, “Phone tapping of Opposition leaders is not a tradition of Maharashtra. Our government never gave such an order.”

“The present state government is free to do any probe by any agency. Even Shiv Sena leaders were a part of state home ministry then,” he retorted.

On January 23, Deshmukh had directed the cyber cell of the state police department to look into the complaints of phone-tapping and snooping of leaders who were then in the opposition.

"The cyber cell of Maharashtra police has been asked to look into the various complaints of snooping/phone tapping that came in during the previous government. The inquiry is being done following complaints of snooping on opposition leaders, especially during the formation of (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government," Deshmukh told PTI.

He also told reporters that the state government is looking to identify officers, who had allegedly been sent to Israel to study the snooping software during the previous dispensation. "There were reports that some officers were sent to Israel to study the snooping software. We are finding out who had gone to Israel and whether there was any official engagement," Deshmukh said.