Maharashtra MVA crisis: Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra MVA crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, had a conversation with party’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde along with some party MLAs, and the talks are ‘positive,’ news agency PTI reported on June 22. Talks are also on with the MLAs who are with Shinde, Raut said.

“Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend, we've worked together for decades. It's neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning & the party chief was intimated about it,” Raut said.

He expressed confidence that Shinde and other rebel MLAs will be back into the party fold, and said their misunderstandings will be addressed, as per the PTI report.

Reportedly, independent MLAs have signed a letter in support of rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde. Rebel legislators may write to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking a floor test in the state legislature.

The 40 MLAs led by Shinde have reached at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, according to ANI report.

"A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shinde after arriving in Guwahati.

Sushanta Borgohain and Pallab Lochan Das, BJP MPs, received Shiv Sena MLAs at the airport in Guwahati.

Following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls, Shinde and Shiv Sena officials were staying in a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, and took flight to Guwahati earlier today.

"I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program," BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain said in a conversation with ANI.

In a video released before leaving for Guwahati, all of the rebel MLAs are shown sitting together in a Surat hotel. All MLAs are seen signing their names on paper in another video.

With the number of MLAs, the Eknath Shinde faction is believed to have demonstrated its strength by releasing the video.

However, after watching the video it became apparent that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that there are only ten to fifteen MLAs with Shinde was incorrect.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a State Cabinet meeting for 1 pm on Wednesday. The Congress has deputed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as an observer on behalf of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Maharashtra.

Cross-voting was suspected in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received five seats, dealing a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government. Out of the total 10 seats in the Legislative Council, two seats went to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and two to Shiv Sena, while one went to Congress.

