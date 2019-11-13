Maharashtra merry-go-round | Congress is happy to be unhappy

Rasheed Kidwai

In the last 48 hours, Sonia Gandhi acting as interim All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief vehemently opposed joining hands with the Shiv Sena. She passionately argued against the Sena, pointing to its past deeds. As if taking a cue from her, some in the Congress Working Committee too opposed the grand old party having a truck with the Sena.

Hours later, the AICC chief seems more attentive when 44 Congress MLAs from Maharashtra gave their point of view. A good 14 of them were present in Delhi while the rest 30 spoke over phone. Slowly, every “myth” about the present-day Sena and Muslims was demolished.

Names of Congress-minded local Muslims from across Maharashtra were mentioned to convince Sonia. The BJP was perceived by minorities as their “enemy number one”.

Sonia then swung into action, talking to Uddhav Thackeray and NCP’s Sharad Pawar. Just as everything looked fine, the Maratha strongman raised a few ‘procedural points’ of support from Sonia. It was decided to put the letter of support business on hold and get the Sena on board on three issues -- 1. Chief ministerial face 2. Ministerial share, portfolios and participation of three partners on 13:13:13 (39 Council of Ministers) basis 3. The Common Minimum Programme draft.

Pawar, a politician among politicians, kept insisting on Congress participation in the ministry, an issue on which Sonia sought more time even as every Maharashtra Congress MLA was for it. Sonia and her managers now have a task in keeping the party’s flock together in Maharashtra. Among the four key political parties, the Congress is looking most vulnerable and prone to ‘poaching’.

Congress leaders now say the failure of government formation in Maharashtra suits Sonia and the Congress old guard’s temperament as it has something for everyone. The Congress ended up being happy to be unhappy. The Sena was opposed and yet an effort was made to keep the BJP at bay. And of course, there is Mumbai Raj Bhavan as an effective victimhood card.

Seething in anger, some Congress MLAs from Maharashtra said this attitude -- Ostrich-like approach -- sums up what ails the Congress. “Delhi is so out of sync with ground reality and public sentiment,” said one. Another said the high command had no idea about how difficult it was to win Maharashtra assembly seats against a resource crunch and heat from the ruling side. Yet another MLA said “tardy decision-making process” of the Congress high command must change.

Conspiracy theory

Political circles are still intrigued why Pawar chose to buy time at a very crucial time when Sonia had given him a carte blanche? Did a murky case involving one of his associates force a rethink? If this rumour has any iota of truth, then prospects of any future Sena-NCP-Congress government seems bleak.

Congress sources said it came as shock to Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray who had all along been thinking that everything would be sorted out in two hours on Monday, November 11. The Congress and NCP emissaries later tried to soften the blow pointing out that the Sena and the NDA parting took place just a few hours before. It was also communicated that regardless of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s “haste” to recommend President’s rule, “heavens would not fall” if government formation process was delayed by a “week”. In principle, the Sena, the NCP and the Congress are on board.

Rahul’s influence as part of Kerala lobby

Curiously, Rahul Gandhi was not present at the CWC meeting, but Maharashtra Congressmen see “Kerala lobby”, including the Congress MP from Wayanad, influencing Sonia’s initial opposition to any Congress-Sena-NCP tie-up. Rahul has kept mum, but his loyalists and associates like Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora have opposed the idea of a Congress-Sena alliance. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal is a strong Rahul camp follower.

Amit Shah’s indifference

Political observers noted the masterly inactivity on the part of BJP national President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah made no attempt to go public or debunk Uddhav Thackeray’s accusation that there was an understanding to share power in the state on a 50:50 basis or consider Sena’s claim for chief minister’s post. Shah’s party also made no attempt to hammer out a compromise or look for Nitin Gadkari as chief ministerial candidate to keep Sena on board. It remains to be seen whether contender Devendra Fadnavis would get a go-ahead to engineer defections in the Congress, the Sena and the NCP to manufacture a majority in the Maharashtra assembly.

Time has a crucial bearing for all in Maharashtra. For Sena-NCP and the Congress, it has barely a week’s time to get their act together to come up with an alternative arrangement. Else, it would be a matter of time before the BJP extends a “hand of friendship” to the disgruntled and impatient Congress MLAs.