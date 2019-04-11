Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls 2019: 13.7% voter turnout till 11 am

All these constituencies are located in the state's Vidarbha region.
An average 13.7 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in seven constituencies of Maharashtra where polling was underway in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
According to a district election official, the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat witnessed 17.56 per cent voting in the first four hours, while it was 18.01 percent in the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency.
Besides, Wardha recorded 15.76 percent polling till 11 am, followed by Bhandara-Gondiya - 12.2 percent, Yavatmal-Washim - 12.06 percent, Chandrapur- 10.86 percent and Ramtek (SC)- 9.82 percent.