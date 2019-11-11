Maharashtra impasse: Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

The Sena chief was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray as he called on Pawar at an undisclosed location, they said.
Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar here on Monday, sources said.
The Sena chief was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray as he called on Pawar at an undisclosed location, they said.
The Congress and NCP are at present holding parleys at their respective party levels on whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in the state.
The two parties have already declared that whatever the decision, they will take it together.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier invited the Shiv Sena, which has 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, to stake claim to form government by 7.30 pm on Monday.Koshyari invited the Shiv Sena after the BJP, the single largest party with 105 seats, decided against staking claim to form government in the state.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.