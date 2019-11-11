App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra impasse: Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

The Sena chief was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray as he called on Pawar at an undisclosed location, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar here on Monday, sources said.

The Congress and NCP are at present holding parleys at their respective party levels on whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

The Congress and NCP are at present holding parleys at their respective party levels on whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

The two parties have already declared that whatever the decision, they will take it together.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier invited the Shiv Sena, which has 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, to stake claim to form government by 7.30 pm on Monday.

Koshyari invited the Shiv Sena after the BJP, the single largest party with 105 seats, decided against staking claim to form government in the state.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray

