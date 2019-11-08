App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra heading for President's rule: Chhagan Bhujbal

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena which together crossed the majority mark in the October 21 state elections have not yet staked claim to form government as they are bickering over the chief minister's post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said Maharashtra is heading for President's rule.

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena which together crossed the majority mark in the October 21 state elections have not yet staked claim to form government as they are bickering over the chief minister's post.

"I think we are heading for President's rule. After President's rule is imposed, I think things will normalise in a month. Somebody will have to retreat or change tracks (to form government)," Bhujbal told a news channel.

Close

The term of the existing assembly is set to expire on Saturday.

related news

The former deputy chief minister said the NCP will adopt "wait and watch" approach.

Bhujbal also alleged that Congress's Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Khoskar was approached by somebody and offered inducements to switch sides.

"Khoskar himself told me this. This is not right, not in line with the Constitution," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Chhagan Bhujbal #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.