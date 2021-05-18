MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Maharashtra has controlled second COVID-19 wave, claims Shiv Sena

The state will now also successfully find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana said.

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed that the state has controlled the second wave of COVID-19.

The state will now also successfully find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana said.

"Crises are not new to Maharashtra and the state, which routs these crises, is not new to the world...," said the Shiv Sena, which one of the three key constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

"Maharashtra controlled the first and second waves of COVID-19. Defeated Nisarga (cyclone last year). Now, Maharashtra will successfully find a way out of the Tauktae cyclone crisis too," the editorial said.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 26,616 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall count to 54,05,068, while 516 deaths pushed the toll to 82,486, as per official figures.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: May 18, 2021 11:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.