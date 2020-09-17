Maharashtra govt will challenge Maratha Reservation Order, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said on September 17 the state government is working on three options, including promulgating an ordinance, regarding implementation of the Maratha jobs quota whose operation has been stayed by the Supreme Court in an interim ruling. A final decision on ordinance route and other options will be taken in a day or two, said Chavan, a leader of the Congress, an ally in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, while addressing a press meet at Nanded in central Maharashtra.

Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, said there is also a proposal to file a recall application before the three-member SC bench that gave the ruling and move the Constitution bench to vacate the interim stay on operation of the 2018 reservation law. Describing the SC's interim order staying the implementation of the Maratha quota in jobs and education as"unexpected and surprising", Chavan said the law had been unanimously passed by the state legislature.