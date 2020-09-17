172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|maharashtra-govt-will-challenge-maratha-reservation-order-says-congress-leader-ashok-chavan-5854061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt will challenge Maratha Reservation Order, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, said there is also a proposal to file a recall application before the three-member SC bench that gave the ruling and move the Constitution bench to vacate the interim stay on operation of the 2018 reservation law.


Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said on September 17 the state government is working on three options, including promulgating an ordinance, regarding implementation of the Maratha jobs quota whose operation has been stayed by the Supreme Court in an interim ruling. A final decision on ordinance route and other options will be taken in a day or two, said Chavan, a leader of the Congress, an ally in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, while addressing a press meet at Nanded in central Maharashtra.

Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, said there is also a proposal to file a recall application before the three-member SC bench that gave the ruling and move the Constitution bench to vacate the interim stay on operation of the 2018 reservation law. Describing the SC's interim order staying the implementation of the Maratha quota in jobs and education as"unexpected and surprising", Chavan said the law had been unanimously passed by the state legislature.


 The quota law was drafted after taking into account recommendations of the State Backward Class Commission and its constitutional validity had been upheld by the Bombay High Court, the former chief minister said. "The MVA government did not even change the legal team set up by the previous (BJP) government," he said.


Chavan said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce the stand of the state government on the Maratha reservation issue in a day or two. "The government is also exploring other avenues of howto provide relief to Marathas in jobs and admissions," he said.

Close

Chavan said some organisations protested outside his home in Nanded and later met him over the quota issue. "I told them that the interim stay on implementation of the quota has to be challenged legally and not on the streets."

related news

"If they have better legal counsel, they can hire their services. The government is doing all it can to ensure justice to Marathas," Chavan added. He said the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota law has been challenged in the SC and reservation cases related to Tamil Nadu, Tripura and other northeastern states are also pending in the apex court for several years and no stay has been given on them. "If the Maharashtra government is in favour of the quota, why protest on the streets?" Chavan said.



First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:04 pm

tags #Ashok Chavan #Maharashtra Government #Maratha quota #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.