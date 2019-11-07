App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 02:31 PM IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena MLAs authorise Uddhav Thackeray to take 'final decision'

A Shiv Sena leader also denied that the party's MLAs were being shifted to a hotel in Mumbai, amid fear of them switching sides

Shiv Sena Members of Legislative (MLAs), on November 7, authorised their party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray chaired a meeting of all party legislators at his residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra, Mumbai.

The MLAs also reiterated that the formula of "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" agreed upon before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections should be implemented.

"The Sena MLAs passed a resolution authorising Uddhav ji to take a final decision regarding government formation," party legislator Shambhuraje Desai was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.



Desai denied that the Sena legislators will be shifted to a hotel in Mumbai, amid fear of them switching sides.

Even two weeks after the Assembly election result, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post.

The Sena has maintained that in February, before the Lok Sabha polls, it was decided that there will be equal sharing of posts and responsibilities between the party and the BJP.

The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

A BJP delegation will be meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. However, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said his party would not stake claim on November 7 to form government in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

