Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray meets party MLAs late at night

Maharashtra is witnessing a stand-off between the Shiv Sena and BJP, the two saffron allies, over chief minister's post after the assembly polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrived late on November 7 at a hotel in Mumbai where the newly-elected party MLAs have been lodged amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra and fear of switching sides, India Today has reported.

According to the report, the Worli MLA met the Sena legislators at midnight and left around an hour later.

During the meeting, the legislators reiterated that the "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" formula agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.

Close

The Sena MLAs passed a resolution, authorising Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra.

related news

After the meet, held at Thackeray's Bandra residence 'Matoshree', the legislators went to Rangsharda Hotel, close to the party chief's home, where they were shifted amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation and fear of switching sides.

Maharashtra is witnessing a stand-off between the Shiv Sena and BJP, the two saffron allies, over chief minister's post after the assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

