Maharashtra govt formation: Deadlock continues, Congress waiting for 'tipping point'

Even as the deadlock in Maharashtra government formation continues, Congress sources told Moneycontrol that the party is waiting for a 'tipping point' to offer support to a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government.

"We are waiting for the tipping point. We feel that the Sena has escalated things to a point of no return, but since our ideologies are different, it would be difficult for us to explain forming a government with them," a Congress source said.

"However, in a situation where we can show that there is no other option, and that forming a government— any government— is vital for the state, we will offer support from the outside," the source added.

Sources said top state Congress leaders may travel to New Delhi to meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to brief her about the situation and discuss the way ahead.

Stating that the situation is "unprecedented" in the state's political history, the source quoted above said there is a "strong possibility" of a Sena-NCP government with outside Congress support coming to power.

"However, in a situation where it becomes absolutely necessary for a government to form, we can also be in the government," another party source said, adding that the Sena and NCP have discussed ways to bring Gandhi — who is reluctant to support a Sena-led government — on board.

The development comes amid NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference on November 6 to reiterate his stance that the NCP and Congress have got the mandate to sit in the Opposition and they will follow that. His statement came after senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut visited Pawar's home for the second time in a week.

Sena sources said while there are back channel talks going on with Pawar and Congress, two factors have complicated the matters: one is the reluctance from a section of Congress leadership to avow support, and the second is NCP's demand for Sena to pull the plug on alliance with the BJP at the Centre.

"Saheb (Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray) is firm on his demand. It has been a formula agreed upon with the BJP since the Lok Sabha election, and he cannot go back on that," a Sena leader told Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, Congress also held a meeting of its legislators on November 6 where most of the leaders stated that they were in favour of Congress supporting a Sena government. Congress' Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat had reportedly stated after the meet that he will discuss the issues raised by the legislators with the party's top brass.

