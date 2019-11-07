Maharashtra govt formation deadlock: BJP delegation to meet Guv; Shiv Sena MLAs in huddle

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 7, amid a stalemate over government formation in the state.

The meeting assumes significance as the tenure of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9 and there is a need for the new Assembly to be in place.

The delegation led by BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil will meet Koshyari "with a message approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," senior state BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on November 6.

"The details of the meeting with the Governor will be shared with media later," he added.

Even two weeks after the Assembly election result, the BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post. The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

It was unclear if the BJP was meeting the Governor to stake claim to form the government. Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is yet to receive any proposal from the BJP.

Thackeray will, however, be meeting Sena’s Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) around noon on November 7, according to reports.

"We met the Governor. Republican Party of India (RPI-A) leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party," Raut said.

"We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government," Raut added.

According to reports, both parties have held back-channel talks and a breakthrough is expected soon. It remains unclear as to what will be the concession offered by the BJP to the Sena if the latter decides to withdraw its demand for the chief minister’s position.

BJP has asserted that it will not compromise on the chief minister’s post.

Also read | Will work as responsible Opposition, not keen on becoming CM again: Sharad Pawar

BJP begins the process to select new state unit chief

Mungantiwar also informed that the BJP had decided to start the process of selecting a new state unit president and it will be completed before year-end. He added that the current unit chief Patil, will remain in the next Cabinet. BJP has adopted the policy of one person one rank.