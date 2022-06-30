 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, asks him to stay as caretaker CM

Moneycontrol News
Jun 30, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

The Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered resignation state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Thackeray drove himself in a Mercedes to the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others. Thackeray met governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan at 11.44 pm.

Shiv Sena workers accompanying him shouted slogans at his convoy reached the Raj bhavan. Later Thackeray drove back to his residence `Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: Jun 30, 2022 06:26 am
