Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra government formation: Won't take oath as minister today, says Ajit Pawar

"I will not take oath today. Only Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will take oath as ministers from the NCP," Ajit Pawar told reporters after a meeting of NCP leaders at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said he would not take oath as a Maharashtra minister on Thursday.

Two MLAs each from the allies Shiv Sena and Congress will also take oath as ministers, he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Maharashtra government formation

related news

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as the chief minister at a ceremony to be held at the Shivaji Park here in the evening.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

