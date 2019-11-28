Maharashtra government formation: Won't take oath as minister today, says Ajit Pawar

"I will not take oath today. Only Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will take oath as ministers from the NCP," Ajit Pawar told reporters after a meeting of NCP leaders at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said he would not take oath as a Maharashtra minister on Thursday.
Two MLAs each from the allies Shiv Sena and Congress will also take oath as ministers, he said.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 02:36 pm