Maharashtra government formation | Willing to form govt, waiting for letters of support: Shiv Sena to Governor

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, after meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on November 11, said that his party is willing to form the government in the state.

"We asked him for at least 2 days time but we weren't given time. The claim (to form govt) wasn't denied but the time was. We'll continue to put in efforts to form a stable government in the state," Aaditya added.

"We have expressed the willingness to form the government to the Governor. However, we are waiting for letters of support from other parties," the young debutante told the media.

The development comes on the heels of the saffron party indulging in hectic parleys with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Governor has refused to give an extension to the Shiv Sena citing the party's "inability to submit the requisite letters of support".

On November 10, the Governor had asked Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to "indicate willingness and ability" to form the government by 07:30 pm on November 11.

In the mean time, the Congress issued a statement saying, "The Congress Working Committee met this morning and had a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders. The Congress President has spoken to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. The party will have further discussion with NCP."

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reportedly held a meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and spoke with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on the phone.

Top Congress leaders from Maharashtra had also gone into a huddle with Sonia to decide on the future course of action.

Earlier on November 10, the BJP, which had been invited to express its willingness to form the government as the single largest party, had conveyed to the Governor that the party was not in a condition to form government at that point.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena came second with 56 seats. Sharad Pawar-led NCP had won 54 seats, while the Congress had come fourth with 44 seats. A party needs at least 145 seats to form the government in the 288-member Assembly.