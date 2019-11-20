Maharashtra government formation | Will form stable govt soon: Prithviraj Chavan after Congress-NCP meet

"It is not possible without NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coming together," NCP's Nawab Malik said
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on November 20 said that the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be able to form a "strong and stable" government "at the earliest".
"There are some discussions that need to happen which will happen today or tomorrow and I am confident that a stable government will be in place soon," the former chief minister of Maharashtra said.
Chavan, who addressed the press along with NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, said that the discussion between the two parties at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence had been "very positive".
"Congress-NCP together decided that we must give an alternate govt in Maharashtra. It is not possible without NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coming together. We are trying our best to resolve all issues. We will provide alternate govt as soon as possible," Malik told news agency ANI.
Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Chavan, K C Venugopal and Balasaheb Thorat attended the meeting.
Those representing the NCP included Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Malik.
Moneycontrol had earlier reported that senior leaders from Congress and the NCP are likely to finalise the contours of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and "other aspects" of government formation during today's meet."We had decided that we will not set a fixed timeline and rush into things. We will weigh in every aspect before taking a final call on anything, and that is what we are doing. But it is likely that if all goes well, a final deal might come into place before the first week of December," a source had said.