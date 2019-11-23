Maharashtra Government Formation | Supriya Sule confirms split within NCP: Report

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has revoked President's Rule in the state
Supriya Sule's WhatsApp status confirms split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), News18 reported.
The NCP leader updated her WhatsApp status as 'party and family split'.
This comes amid reports that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will parade MLAs at a press conference, party sources said. Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are slated to hold a joint press conference at 12:30 pm on November 23.
In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister early on Saturday morning, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhavan. President's Rule has been revoked in the state.Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the two leaders. "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra."Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.