Maharashtra Government Formation | Supriya Sule confirms split within NCP: Report

Supriya Sule's WhatsApp status confirms split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), News18 reported.

The NCP leader updated her WhatsApp status as 'party and family split'.

This comes amid reports that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will parade MLAs at a press conference, party sources said. Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are slated to hold a joint press conference at 12:30 pm on November 23.

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister early on Saturday morning, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhavan. President's Rule has been revoked in the state.