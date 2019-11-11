Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena's alliances over the years

With the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena all but over— at the Centre, in the state and perhaps even the municipal levels — and indications that a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sena government, with outside support from Congress, might be propped up, it is vital to have a look at the alliances the party has forged in the past.

Nicknamed, years after its formation, 'Vasant Sena' after the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Congress stalwart Vasantrao Naik, Sena has gone on to forge alliances or have understandings with parties as diverse as Praja Socialist Party (PSP) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Sena fought its first civic body elections in Mumbai with the PSP in 1968, and then went on to ally with the Republican Party of India (RPI) in 1972. In the same year, Sena took help from IUML to install its nominee as Mayor.

Sena did form an official alliance with IUML thereafter, and Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had gone on to address a rally with IUML's leader, GM Bantawala, at Mastan Talao in Mumbai. The alliance, however, was short-lived.

A number of reports have indicated that the Sena was propped up by Congress to break the Communist hold in Maharashtra, particularly the trade union movement in Mumbai.

In fact, a leader from Sena's workers' union— the Kamgar Sena— was accused of killing a CPI(M) legislator, Krishna Desai, in 1970. Thackeray had also infamously supported the 1975 Emergency.

When it took a Hindutva turn during the 1980's, BJP began eyeing the party for an alliance. The late Pramod Mahajan, a top BJP leader in Maharashtra who is often credited with keeping the Sena in good humour when things turned sour, forged an alliance between the two parties in 1989.